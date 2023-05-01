Daily Pivots: (S1) 168.23; (P) 169.71; (R1) 172.63; More…
Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Current rally is in progress to retest 172.11 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend and target 100% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 178.51. On the downside, below 167.95 support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.
In the bigger picture, based on current momentum, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is likely ready to resume. Next target is 161.8% projection of 122.75 (2016 low) to 156.59 (2018 high) from 123.94 at 178.69. This will now remain the favored case as long as 165.40 support holds, in case of retreat.