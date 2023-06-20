<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 181.20; (P) 181.68; (R1) 182.13; More…

GBP/JPY continues to lose upside momentum as seen in 4H MACD, but there is no clear sign of topping yet. Further rally is expected to 138.2% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 187.36. On the downside, below 178.80 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rise.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is extending. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high). For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back.