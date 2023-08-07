Mon, Aug 07, 2023 @ 13:49 GMT
GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 180.36; (P) 181.05; (R1) 181.45; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays mildly on the downside at this point. Fall from 183.23 could be another leg in the corrective pattern from 183.99. Deeper decline would be seen back towards 176.29 support. Nevertheless, on the upside, decisive break of 183.99 will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is expected to continue through 183.99 at a later stage, towards 195.86 (2015 high). Nevertheless, firm break of 172.11 will argue that larger correction is already underway.

