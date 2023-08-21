<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 184.50; (P) 185.22; (R1) 185.89; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays mildly on the downside at this point. Pull back from 186.45 would target 183.23 resistance turned support. Nevertheless, on the upside, break 186.45 will resume larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 158.24 to 183.99 from 176.29 at 192.20.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high). This will now remain the favored case as long as 176.29 support holds, even in case of deeper pull back.