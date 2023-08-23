Wed, Aug 23, 2023 @ 10:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPJPY OutlookGBP/JPY Daily Outlook

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 185.27; (P) 186.02; (R1) 186.50; More…

GBP/JPY’s steep fall and break of 184.53 minor support suggests that a short term top was in place at 186.75. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 180.84). For now, risk will remain on the downside as long as 186.75 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high). This will now remain the favored case as long as 176.29 support holds, even in case of deeper pull back.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.