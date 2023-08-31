<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 184.88; (P) 185.47; (R1) 186.66; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays neutral as range trading continues. Price actions from 186.75 are viewed as a corrective pattern. Another fall could still be seen and break of 183.35 will turn bias to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 181.57). Nevertheless, firm break of 186.75 will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 176.29 support holds, even in case of deeper pull back.