Thu, Aug 31, 2023 @ 10:40 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPJPY OutlookGBP/JPY Daily Outlook

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 184.88; (P) 185.47; (R1) 186.66; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays neutral as range trading continues. Price actions from 186.75 are viewed as a corrective pattern. Another fall could still be seen and break of 183.35 will turn bias to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 181.57). Nevertheless, firm break of 186.75 will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 176.29 support holds, even in case of deeper pull back.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.