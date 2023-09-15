Fri, Sep 15, 2023 @ 08:21 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPJPY OutlookGBP/JPY Daily Outlook

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 182.31; (P) 183.23; (R1) 183.93; More…

GBP/JPY’s fall from 186.75 is extending and further decline is expected as long as 184.39 resistance holds. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 182.44) will argue that it’s already in a larger scale correction and target 176.29 support next. On the upside, break of 184.39 resistance will suggest that the pull back from 186.75 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 185.76 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 176.29 support holds, even in case of deeper pull back.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.