Daily Pivots: (S1) 181.10; (P) 181.71; (R1) 182.20; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for the moment, and some more consolidations could be seen above 180.78. But further decline is expected as long as 183.34 resistance holds. Break of 180.78 will resume the fall from 186.75 to 176.29 support next.

In the bigger picture, fall from 186.75 is currently seen as a corrective move only. As long as 176.29 support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (202 low) should still be in progress. Break of 186.75 will target 195.86 (2015 high). Nevertheless, firm break of 176.29 will confirm medium term topping, and bring lengthier and deeper consolidations.

