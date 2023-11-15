Wed, Nov 15, 2023 @ 11:40 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPJPY OutlookGBP/JPY Daily Outlook

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 186.54; (P) 187.41; (R1) 188.84; More…

GBP/JPY’s rally is in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside. Next target is 161.8% projection of 178.02 to 183.79 from 180.74 at 190.07. On the downside, below 187.26 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rise.

In the bigger picture, as long as 178.02 support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (202 low) should still be in progress, next target is 195.86 (2015 high). For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 183.79 resistance turned support holds, in case of deep pullback.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.