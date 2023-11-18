GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/JPY’s rally resumed last week and hit as high as 188.26, before retreating. Initial bias is now neutral this week for consolidations first. Another rally will remain in favor as long as 183.79 support turned resistance holds. Break of 188.26 will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, as long as 180.74 support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (202 low) should still be in progress, next target is 195.86 (2015 high). However, firm break of 180.74 will now argue that a medium term top is formed, possibly in bearish divergence condition in D MACD, and bring deeper fall back to 178.02 support.

In the longer term picture, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) in still in progress but started losing upside momentum as seen in W MACD. Further rise will remain in favor, though, as long as 177.02 support holds, to retest 195.86 (2015 high).