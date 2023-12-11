<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 180.22; (P) 181.14; (R1) 182.71; More…

GBP/JPY’s recovery from 178.78 extends higher today but outlook is unchanged. Upside of recovery should be limited below 184.44 support turned resistance to bring another decline. On the downside, below 181.66 minor support will bring retest of 178.68 support first. Firm break of will resume the fall from 188.63 and target 38.2% retracement of 148.93 to 188.63 at 173.46 next.

In the bigger picture, while a medium term top is in place at 188.63, there is no clear sign of long term bearish trend reversal yet. As long as 55 W EMA (now at 175.67) holds, price actions from 188.63 are seen as a corrective move only. Larger up trend from 123.94 (2022 low) could resume at a later stage.