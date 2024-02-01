Daily Pivots: (S1) 185.74; (P) 186.68; (R1) 187.39; More…

GBP/JPY’s break of 186.14 minor support confirms short term topping at 188.90. Intraday bias is back on the downside for deeper pull back to 55 D EMA (now at 184.89) and possibly below. On the upside, break of 187.60 minor resistance will argue that the pull back has completed, and bring retest of 188.90 instead.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) in in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).