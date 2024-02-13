Daily Pivots: (S1) 188.06; (P) 188.40; (R1) 188.93; More…

GBP/JPY’s strong break of 188.90 confirms up trend resumption. Intraday bias stays on the upside. Next near term target is 61.8% projection of 178.71 to 188.90 from 185.21 at 191.50. On the downside, below 187.83 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 185.21 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) in in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).