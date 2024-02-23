Daily Pivots: (S1) 190.02; (P) 190.43; (R1) 191.00; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside at this point. Current rally is in progress for 61.8% projection of 178.71 to 188.90 from 185.21 at 191.50. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 195.40. On the downside, below 189.05 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations again, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) in in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).