Daily Pivots: (S1) 190.40; (P) 190.68; (R1) 191.10; More….

GBP/JPY’s break of 190.32 suggests short term topping at 191.29. Considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, it could now be correcting whole rally from 178.32. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 188.90 resistance turned support first. Firm break there will target 38.2% retracement of 178.32 to 191.29 at 186.33. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 191.29 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).