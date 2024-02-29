Thu, Feb 29, 2024 @ 10:23 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPJPY OutlookGBP/JPY Daily Outlook

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 190.40; (P) 190.68; (R1) 191.10; More….

GBP/JPY’s break of 190.32 suggests short term topping at 191.29. Considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, it could now be correcting whole rally from 178.32. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 188.90 resistance turned support first. Firm break there will target 38.2% retracement of 178.32 to 191.29 at 186.33. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 191.29 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.