Daily Pivots: (S1) 189.55; (P) 189.86; (R1) 190.17; More…..

GBP/JPY’s rally from 187.94 accelerates higher today and intraday bias stays on the upside. Decisive break of 191.29 will confirm resumption of larger up trend. Next near term target will be 61.8% projection of 178.32 to 191.29 from 187.94 at 195.95, which is close to 195.86 long term resistance. On the downside, below 189.51 minor support will delay the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 178.32 support holds. Next target is 195.86 long term resistance (2015 high).