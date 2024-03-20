Daily Pivots: (S1) 190.32; (P) 191.24; (R1) 192.84; More…..

GBP/JPY’s up trend resumed by breaking through 191.29 resistance and there is no sign of topping yet. Intraday bias remains on the upside for 61.8% projection of 178.32 to 191.29 from 187.94 at 195.95, which is close to 195.86 long term resistance. On the downside, below 191.78 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the uptrend from 123.94 (2020 low), and is in progress for long term resistance (2015 high). Break of 187.94 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.