Daily Pivots: (S1) 190.93; (P) 191.44; (R1) 192.45; More…..

Break of 191.65 minor resistance suggests that GBP/JPY’s pullback from 193.51 has completed at 190.02 already. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 193.51 first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. For now, further rally is expected as long as 190.02 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 123.94 (2020 low), and is in progress for long term resistance (2015 high). Break of 187.94 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.