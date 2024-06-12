Daily Pivots: (S1) 199.77; (P) 200.09; (R1) 200.49; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, decisive break of 200.72 will resume larger up trend. Nevertheless, break of 197.18 will turn bias to the downside and extend the corrective pattern from 200.53 with another falling leg.

In the bigger picture, as long as 188.63 resistance turned support holds, long term up trend is expected to continue. Sustained trading above 200.53 will pave the way to 100% projection of 155.33 to 188.63 from 178.32 at 211.62.