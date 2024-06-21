Daily Pivots: (S1) 200.82; (P) 201.10; (R1) 201.45; More…

GBP/JPY is staying below 201.59 resistance for now and intraday bias stays neutral first. Further rally is expected as long as 198.90 support holds. Firm break of 201.59 will resume larger up trend. However, on the downside, break of 198.90 will turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback to 197.18 support instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 188.63 resistance turned support holds, long term up trend is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 155.33 to 188.63 from 178.32 at 211.62.