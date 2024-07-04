Daily Pivots: (S1) 204.90; (P) 205.54; (R1) 206.68; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Firm break of 100% projection of 191.34 to 200.72 from 197.18 at 206.56 will target 138.2% projection at 210.17. On the downside, below 204.71 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. But outlook will remain bullish as long as 201.59 resistance turned support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 155.33 to 188.63 from 178.32 at 211.62. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 197.18 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.