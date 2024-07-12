Fri, Jul 12, 2024 @ 09:28 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPJPY OutlookGBP/JPY Daily Outlook

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 206.68; (P) 207.25; (R1) 208.34; More

GBP/JPY recovered after diving sharply to 203.82. While deeper fall could be seen, strong support should emerge from 38.2% retracement of 191.34 to 208.09 at 201.69 to bring rebound, and set the range of consolidations below 208.09 short term top. However, sustained break of 201.69 will argue that larger correction is already underway.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 155.33 to 188.63 from 178.32 at 211.62. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 200.72 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.