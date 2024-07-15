Daily Pivots: (S1) 203.83; (P) 205.09; (R1) 206.33; More…

GBP/JPY’s correction from 208.09 short term top could extend lower. Below 203.82 will target 38.2% retracement of 191.34 to 208.09 at 201.69. Strong support is expected there to bring rebound, to set the range of consolidations below 208.09. However, sustained break of 201.69 will argue that larger correction is already underway.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 155.33 to 188.63 from 178.32 at 211.62. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 200.72 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.