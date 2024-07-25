Daily Pivots: (S1) 197.22; (P) 199.20; (R1) 200.63; More…

There is no sign of bottoming in GBP/JPY yet as fall from 208.09 continues today. Intraday bias stays on the downside. Sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 178.32 to 208.09 at 196.71 will argue that larger scale correction is under way to 185.49 fibonacci level. On the upside, above 199.80 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, considering bearish divergence condition in W MACD, 208.09 might be a medium term top and fall from there could already be correcting whole up trend from 148.93 (2022 low). Risk will now stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 201.00). Sustained break of 196.71 will pave the way to 38.2% retracement of 148.93 to 208.09 at 185.49.