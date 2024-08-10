GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY rebounded after initial dive to 180.00 last week. While further rise cannot be ruled out, outlook will stay bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 208.09 to 180.00 at 190.73 holds. On the downside, below 184.46 minor support will turn intraday bias back to the downside for retesting 180.00 low. Break there will resume the fall from 208.90 to 178.32 support next. However, firm break of 190.73 will extend the rebound to 61.8% retracement at 197.35, even as a corrective move.

In the bigger picture, fall from 208.09 medium term top is seen as correcting the up trend from 123.94 (2020 low). Deeper decline is in favor as long as 55 W EMA (now at 189.23) holds. But strong support could emerge between 178.32 and 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to bring rebound. Meanwhile, sustained trading above 55 W EMA will suggest that the range for the medium term corrective pattern is already set.

In the longer term picture, considering bearish divergence condition in W MACD, 208.09 is at least a medium term top. It’s still early to conclude that the up trend from 122.75 (2016 low) has completed. But it’s at least in a medium term corrective phase, with risk of correction to 55 M EMA (now at 169.23).