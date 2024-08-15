GBP/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 188.05; (P) 188.74; (R1) 189.62; More…

GBP/JPY’s break of 38.2% retracement of 208.09 to 180.00 at 190.73 argues that the decline from 208.09 has completed at 180.00 already. Rise from there is now seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 208.09. Intraday bias is on the upside for 61.8% retracement at 197.35. On the downside, however, break of 187.84 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 180.00 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Current development suggests that the first leg has completed and the range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09.