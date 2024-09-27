Daily Pivots: (S1) 193.07; (P) 193.72; (R1) 194.92; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral first with current sharp retreat. ON the upside, above 195.95 temporary top will extend the corrective rebound from 180.00 to 61.8% retracement of 208.09 to 180.00 at 197.35 next. However, firm break of 190.11 will argue that this correction might have completed, and turn bias back to the downside for 183.70 support next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.