Daily Pivots: (S1) 194.18; (P) 195.03; (R1) 196.41; More…

GBP/JPY’s rebound from 188.07 resumed by breaking through 194.98 and intraday bias is back on the upside. Corrective pattern from 180.00 could be extending with another rising level. Further rise should be seen to 199.79 resistance. On the downside, break of 192.84 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 188.07 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.