GBP/JPY retreated ahead of 199.79 resistance and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Further rally will remain in favor as long as 194.04 support holds. Corrective pattern from 180.00 is extending, and break of 199.79 will target channel resistance (now at 202.84).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.