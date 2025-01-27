Mon, Jan 27, 2025 @ 22:16 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 192.93; (P) 193.88; (R1) 195.67; More

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral again with today’s deep retreat. Overall outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 180.00 might extend. On the upside above 194.73 will target 198.94/197.79 resistance zone. On the downside, however, break of 192.05 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 189.31 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.

