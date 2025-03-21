Daily Pivots: (S1) 192.12; (P) 192.86; (R1) 193.66; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, break of 194.89 will resume the rebound from 187.04 to 198.94/199.79 resistance zone. Nevertheless, break of 190.71 support will turn bias back to the downside for 188.77. Overall, corrective pattern from 208.09 is still in progress, with price actions from 180.00 as the second leg.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.