Daily Pivots: (S1) 192.34; (P) 193.03; (R1) 193.49; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays neutral. While deeper pullback might be seen, further rally is expected as long as 190.22 structural support holds. On the upside, above 194.18 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 196.38 resistance. However, sustained break of 190.22 will indicate near term reversal.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 175.94 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.