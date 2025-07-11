Daily Pivots: (S1) 198.24; (P) 198.74; (R1) 199.11; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for consolidations below 199.80. Further rise is expected as long as 195.33 support holds. Break of 199.80 will resume the rise from 184.35 to 100% projection of 180.00 to 199.79 from 184.35 at 204.14 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 (2024 high) are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The pattern might still extend with another falling leg. But in that case, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. Meanwhile, decisive break of 208.09 will confirm long term up trend resumption.