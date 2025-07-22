Daily Pivots: (S1) 198.40; (P) 198.91; (R1) 199.31; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral and more consolidations would be seen below 199.96. While deeper pullback cannot be ruled out, further rally will remain in favor as long as 195.33 support holds. Above 199.96 will resume the rise from 184.35 to 100% projection of 180.00 to 199.79 from 184.35 at 204.14.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 (2024 high) are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The pattern might still extend with another falling leg. But in that case, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. Meanwhile, decisive break of 208.09 will confirm long term up trend resumption.