Daily Pivots: (S1) 210.41; (P) 210.90; (R1) 211.36; More…

GBP/JPY is staying in consolidations below 211.57 and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Deeper retreat could be seen but downside should be contained above 206.74 support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 61.8% projection of 184.35 to 205.30 from 199.04 at 211.98 will extend current up trend to 100% projection at 219.99 next.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 148.93 to 208.09 from 184.35 at 220.90. On the downside, break of 199.04 support is needed to indicate medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish even in case of deep pullback.