Daily Pivots: (S1) 212.75; (P) 213.53; (R1) 214.39; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Current up trend should now target 100% projection of 184.35 to 205.30 from 199.04 at 219.99 next. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 210.28 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. On the downside, break of 205.30 resistance turned support is needed to indicate medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish even in case of deep pullback.