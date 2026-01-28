Wed, Jan 28, 2026 14:45 GMT
More
    HomeTechnical OutlookGBPJPY OutlookGBP/JPY Daily Outlook

    GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 209.80; (P) 210.78; (R1) 211.76; More

    Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral for consolidations above 209.61 temporary low. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 214.83 holds, even in case of strong recovery. Below 209.61, and sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 209.00) will argue that it’s correcting whole rise from 184.35 and target 38.2% retracement of 184.35 to 214.83 at 203.18.

    In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. On the downside, break of 205.30 resistance turned support is needed to indicate medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish even in case of deep pullback.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.