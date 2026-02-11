Daily Pivots: (S1) 209.48; (P) 211.61; (R1) 212.73; More…

GBP/JPY accelerates lower and breached 209.61 support. But overall price actions from 214.83 are still seen as a consolidation pattern. Downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 197.47 to 214.83 at 208.19 to bring rebound. Break of 214.83/98 is expected at a later stage to resume larger up trend. However, firm break of 208.19 will argue that larger scale correction has already started.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. On the downside, break of 205.30 resistance turned support is needed to indicate medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish even in case of deep pullback.