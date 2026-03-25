Daily Pivots: (S1) 212.40; (P) 212.70; (R1) 213.12; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains mildly on the upside at this point. Firm break of 213.28 resistance will resume the rally from 207.20 and target a retest on 214.98 high. For now, risk will stay mildly on the upside as long as 210.77 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Firm break of 214.98 will target 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 203.13) holds, even in case of another deep pullback.