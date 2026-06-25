Range trading continues in GBP/JPY and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, below 212.36 will affirm the case that rebound form 210.43 has completed as a correction. Deeper fall would be seen to 211.23 support first. However, break of 215.59 will resume the rebound from 210.43 to retest 216.58.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign of trend reversal yet. The long term up trend could still extend to 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90 on resumption. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 207.11) will argue that it’s already in medium term down trend for 184.35 support.