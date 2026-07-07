Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside as this point. Sustained trading above 216.58 will extend larger up trend and target 220.90 fibonacci projection. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 214.61 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign of trend reversal yet. The long term up trend could still extend to 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90 on resumption. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 207.89) will argue that it’s already in medium term down trend for 184.35 support.