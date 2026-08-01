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GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

GBP/JPY’s steep decline last week argue that it might be correcting whole up trend from 184.35 to 219.56. Firm break of 212.36 support would confirm this case, and bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 184.35 to 219.56 at 206.10. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 216.30 minor resistance holds, in case of recovery

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 208.76) holds, the long term up trend is still expected to continue. But some more consolidations should be seen below 219.56 medium term top first.

In the long term picture, up trend from 116.83 (2011 low) is in progress. Next target is 251.09 (2007 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 55 M EMA (now at 188.96) holds.

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ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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