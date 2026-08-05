HomeTechnical OutlookGBPJPY OutlookGBP/JPY Daily Outlook

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral and more consolidations would be seen above 209.55 temporary low. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 214.69) holds. Below 209.55 will extend the fall from 219.56 to 38.2% retracement of 184.35 to 219.56 at 206.10.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 208.85) holds, the long term up trend is still expected to continue. But some more consolidations should be seen below 219.56 medium term top first. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will argue that it’s already in a medium term down trend to 184.35 support and below.

Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
ActionForex
ActionForex
ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading