Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2891; (P) 1.2929; (R1) 1.2998; More…

GBP/USD’s break of 1.3018 resistance suggests that corrective fall from 1.3514 has completed at 1.2725. That came after drawing support from 50% retracement of 1.1958 to 1.3514 at 1.2736. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.3209 resistance first. Firm break there should confirm this bullish case and pave the way to retest 1.3514 high.

In the bigger picture, current decline from 1.3514 is seen as corrective the rally from 1.1958. Such rally is expected to resume latter to 1.4376 key resistance. Reactions from there would decide whether it’s in consolidation from 1.1946 (2016 low). Or, firm break of 1.4376 will indicate long term bullish reversal. However, sustained break of 1.2582 resistance turned support will dampen these views and bring retest of 1.1958 low instead.