Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1950; (P) 1.2112; (R1) 1.2221; More…

GBP/USD drops to as low as 1.1827 so far. Break of 1.1946/58 key support confirms larger down trend resumption. Intraday bias stays on the downside. Next near term target is 261.8% projection of 1.3514 to 1.2905 from 1.3200 at 1.1606 next. On the upside, above 1.2129 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another fall.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, break of 1.1946 (2016 low) indicates that larger down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high is resuming). Next medium term target will be 61.8% projection of 1.7190 to 1.1946 from 1.3514 at 1.0273. In any case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.3514 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.