Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2436; (P) 1.2479; (R1) 1.2552; More…

GBP/USD is staying in range below 1.2647 temporary top and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rise is mildly in favor with 1.2164 support intact. Break of 1.2647 will target 61.8% projection of 1.1409 to 1.2485 from 1.2164 at 1.2829. However, break of 1.2164 support will indicate completion of the rebound and turn bias back to the downside for retesting 1.1409 low.

In the bigger picture,while the rebound from 1.1409 is strong, there is no indication of trend reversal yet. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) should still resume sooner or later. Next medium term target will be 61.8% projection of 1.7190 to 1.1946 from 1.3514 at 1.0273. In any case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.3514 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.