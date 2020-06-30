Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2237; (P) 1.2313; (R1) 1.2375; More….

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays on the downside at this point. Fall from 1.2813 should target 1.2065 support. Decisive break of 1.2065 support will confirmation completion of whole rebound from 1.1409. Deeper decline would then be seen to retest 1.1409 low. On the upside, above 1.2389 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further fall will remain in favor as long as 1.2542 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 1.1409 is strong, there is not enough evidence for trend reversal yet. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) should still resume sooner or later. However, decisive break of 1.3514 should at least confirm medium term bottoming and turn outlook bullish for 1.4376 resistance first.