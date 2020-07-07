Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2464; (P) 1.2492; (R1) 1.2519; More….

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral with focus on 1.2542 resistance. Decisive break there will argue that whole decline from 1.2813 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 1.2813 high. On the downside, break of 1.2437 minor support will suggest rejection by 1.2542. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 1.2251 support.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 1.1409 is strong, there is not enough evidence for trend reversal yet. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) should still resume sooner or later. However, decisive break of 1.3514 should at least confirm medium term bottoming and turn outlook bullish for 1.4376 resistance first.