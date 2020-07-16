Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2543; (P) 1.2597; (R1) 1.2642; More….

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, break of 1.2669 will resume the rebound from 1.2251 to 1.2813 high next. On the downside, though, break of 1.2480 minor support will turn bias to the downside for retesting 1.2251 support.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 1.1409 is strong, there is not enough evidence for trend reversal yet. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) should still resume sooner or later. However, decisive break of 1.3514 should at least confirm medium term bottoming and turn outlook bullish for 1.4376 resistance first.