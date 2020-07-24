Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2685; (P) 1.2723; (R1) 1.2772; More….

No change in GBP/USD’s outlook even though upside momentum is diminishing. Further rise is still in favor as long as 1.2480 support holds, to 1.2813. Break there will resume whole rise from 1.1409. Next target will be 100% projection of 1.1409 to 1.2647 from 1.2065 at 1.3303. However, break of 1.2480 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.2251 support.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 1.1409 is strong, there is not enough evidence for trend reversal yet. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) should still resume sooner or later. However, decisive break of 1.3514 should at least confirm medium term bottoming and turn outlook bullish for 1.4376 resistance first.